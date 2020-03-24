Report: Lebanese Army Receives Military 'Gift' from France

France has reportedly “gifted” the Lebanese Armed Forces with four “sophisticated” warships that will join the fleet of the Lebanese Navy, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

Unnamed diplomatic sources told the daily that the French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher has “personally supervised the operation which took place in the past few hours.”

Foucher has boarded one of the French battleships that transported the warships accompanying them from the Toulon arsenal military base in southern France to Beirut, which arrived in the past few hours, according to the sources.