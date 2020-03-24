Berri Says State of Emergency Must Be 'Instantly' Declared

Speaker Nabih Berri said he deliberated with Prime Minister Hassan Diab the need to declare a state of emergency over coronavirus fears which has become a necessity in light of an increase in the number of people infected with the virus, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

Berri said that Diab had vowed, during their talks on Saturday, he would declare a state of emergency, “but I do not know why this decision has not been taken yet,” said Berri.

“The situation is unbearable, a state of emergency must be immediately and urgently declared,” he emphasized, likening the “general mobilization” state announced last week by the government to a “light emergency.”

“Measures must be strict to the utmost extent in obliging citizens to adhere to orders similar to what is applied in the countries of the world, at least a curfew must be imposed,” said Berri.

“The government’s responsibility is to strive to secure the people's need for food, medicine and unconditional aid, especially for the poorest,” he concluded.