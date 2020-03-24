ABL Unveils $6 Million Grant to Fight Coronavirus

The Association of Banks in Lebanon announced on Tuesday a $6 million grant to fight coronavirus.

An ABL delegation led by its chairman Salim Sfeir met with Prime Minister Hassan Diab and handed him the cheques of the amount.

In a press conference, Sfeir said: “Today Lebanon is enduring a great national trial. Such trials can only be faced with solidarity and subsidiarity between the State and all the active forces in our society.

The only way we will defeat this epidemic is to increase immunity, and we can only relieve the plight by national immunity Lebanon has acquired over time.

Our initiative today is a national duty. There will be other initiatives in the next few days."