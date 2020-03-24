Presidency Denies Aoun Opposed to Declaring Emergency for Political Reasons

The Presidency on Tuesday issued a statement in which it denied claims that President Michel Aoun is opposed to declaring a state of emergency over coronavirus for political considerations.

“All information and stances attributed to the president are totally baseless and aimed at harming the unity of constitutional, executive and military institutions, especially the army,” the Presidency said.

Slamming the allegations as “cheap incitement,” the Presidency said those launching them are seeking to drive a wedge between Aoun and certain institutions.

“This will not happen, because laws govern the relation between the president and the rest of the state institutions,” it emphasized.

“Enough with manipulation and toxicity, because the country can no longer withstand such vengeful adventures and policies or the settling of personal scores,” the Presidency added.

Media reports had claimed that Aoun and his political party are opposed to tasking the army with enforcing the state of emergency over reasons related to the presidential chances of its commander General Joseph Aoun.

The government has declared a so-called state of "general mobilization" in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and not a state of emergency or a curfew.

The Free Patriotic Movement on Monday said it supports the government in its decision to declare a "health emergency" rather than a "security or military state of emergency," noting that "the declaration of a state of emergency has legal and procedural requirements that obligate the State to secure people’s livelihood, issue permissions to leave houses and find ways to penalize violators."