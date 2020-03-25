Aoun on Annunciation Day: Stay Home and Pray

President Michel Aoun marked Annunciation Day on Wednesday calling on the Lebanese people to stay safe at home and raise prayers so that Lebanon is able to overcome the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Make the Annunciation Day an occasion for prayer with the aim of consolidating our national unity after it was proven to all that our national unity is our shield in distress and hardship,” said Aoun.

He pointed out that "this initiative is a global Muslim-Christian message that we are raising from Lebanon, in order to ward off the threat of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, so that the life cycle will return to normal soon.”

The President also urged the Lebanese to abide by home quarantine and not to leave home to contain its outbreak.

Lebanon has so far confirmed 304 coronavirus cases among them four deaths and eight recoveries.

It has declared a so-called state of general mobilization in bid to limit the spread of the virus.