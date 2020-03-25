Higher Defense Council to Convene Thursday

The Higher Defense Council will convene Thursday at 10:00 am at the Baabda Palace, the National News Agency said.

The meeting will be presided by President Michel Aoun, at his invitation, and attended by Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the permanent members and other officials.

The Council had recommended the declaration of general mobilization over the coronavirus crisis, a recommendation that was endorsed by the government in the fight against the pandemic.

The government has also ordered a lockdown until March 29 that includes the closure of all non-essential public and private institutions and the country’s ports of entry.