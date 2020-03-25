Berri, Diab Discuss Repatriation of Lebanese from Europe, Africa

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Hassan Diab held talks Wednesday in Ain el-Tineh that focused on the issue of repatriating some Lebanese citizens from Europe and Africa over the coronavirus crisis.

In this regard, Berri stressed that “the government must ensure all the requirements of care and protection for Lebanese expats as well as residents in terms of everything related to their health, social and financial security, wherever they may be.”

The government “must exert utmost effort to return them to their country as soon as possible,” the Speaker urged.

Diab for his part expressed willingness for cooperation, according to Berri’s press office, noting that he will seek technical advice from the country’s national anti-coronavirus committee on the issue of the stranded expats.

“The meeting was also an opportunity to evaluate the measures that have been taken by the government and means to activate them and be stricter in implementing them at the national level in order to limit the threats of the pandemic,” the press office added.

The two leaders also discussed the general situations, especially the financial and economic ones.