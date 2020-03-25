Lebanese Coronavirus Patient Dies as Four Recover

A Lebanese coronavirus patient died on Wednesday as four others recovered, the state-run Rafik Hariri University Hospital announced.

The fatality raises the country’s death toll from the pandemic to six.

Twenty patients have recovered until the moment according to a statement issued by RHUH.

All the other patients at the hospital are in stable condition except for three who are critical, the hospital added.

MTV meanwhile identified the sixth fatality as a 46-year-old man who owns a shop in Bourj Hammoud, saying he had several health problems prior to his infection with coronavirus.

A statement issued at noon by the Health Ministry said the country’s virus cases had surged to 333 after the confirmation of 29 cases over a period of 24 hours.