Safieddine: Hizbullah Set Plan to Fight Coronavirus

Head of Hizbullah’s Executive Council Hashem Safieddine said on Thursday that the party has allocated 3.5 billion Lebanese pounds for a plan “consistent with the government’s policies” to limit the spread of coronavirus.

In an interview with Hizbullah’s al-Manar TV, Safieddine said: “The plan has started and is operating according to need and danger,” noting that “4,500 health care workers,” are assisting with the plan in addition to “members from the Union of Municipalities and AMAL Movement.”

“In our plan, we have laid down the worst case scenarios and prepared to confront it with all available capabilities. We also created a committee whose mission is to monitor the situation of Lebanese communities in expatriate areas in order to meet their needs according to our capabilities,” he added.

Safieddine noted that “private hospitals have been rented and equipped for use when needed. We have established medical diagnostic centers to evaluate and examine cases and determine the procedures required. We have prepared 32 medical reserve centers to confront coronavirus in all Lebanese regions.”

The Hizbullah official said that a cadre of 24,500 doctors and paramedics is working to implement Hizbullah’s plan.

“We are fighting coronavirus with capabilities initially put to confront war and aggression,” he said, pointing out that a total of 3.5 billion Lebanese pounds have been allocated for the purpose.