NATO Foreign Ministers to Meet by Videoconference

A meeting of NATO foreign ministers scheduled for next week will be held by videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic, the alliance said on Thursday.

The meeting set for April 2 "will be held by secure teleconference" and will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the statement said.

"Precautionary measures are in place at NATO Headquarters to limit the further spread of the COVID-19 virus, including restricted access to visitors, media and non-essential staff," the statement said.

These came following the restrictions on movement imposed by the Belgian government since March 18, the alliance added.

Stoltenberg was urged by delegations to abandon his plans to hold a physical meeting given the lockdowns and social distancing rules imposed worldwide.

The meeting will focus on the economic impact of the pandemic on allied defence budgets and the latest developments for NATO's missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.