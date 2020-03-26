Berri: Cabinet, Defense Council Resolutions Step in Right Direction

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday lauded the latest decisions taken by Cabinet and the Higher Defense Council in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

“What has been issued by Cabinet and the Higher Defense Council as to the state of health emergency, which I have been demanding from the very beginning, is a positive step in the right direction,” Berri said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Higher Defense Council recommended the extension of the so-called state of general mobilization.

The Cabinet later endorsed the recommendation and extended general mobilization until April 12 while ordering a general closure from 7:00 pm until 5:00 am with some exceptions for highly essential shops and institutions.