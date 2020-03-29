Lebanon Virus Cases Hit 438 as Two More Patients Die

Lebanon’s confirmed coronavirus cases surged 26 over the past 24 hours to reach 438, as two elderly virus patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Ministry said the tally includes cases reported by the state-run Rafik Hariri University Hospital and private hospitals and laboratories.

It also said that the two patients who died were both in their eighties and suffering from underlying chronic illnesses.

“One of them died at the Saint George Hospital University as the other died at the Hôtel-Dieu de France hospital, which raises the death toll to 10,” the Hospital added.

Lebanon has imposed a four-week lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of the virus while closing the country’s air, land and sea ports of entry.

It upped the measures on Friday by ordering grocery shops, supermarkets, and restaurants offering delivery services to close at 5pm. It has also declared a curfew that starts at 7:00 pm, asking citizens and residents not to leave their homes unless it is extremely necessary.

Pharmacies, bakeries, mills and medical factories were meanwhile allowed to operate during the curfew.