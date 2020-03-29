Aswad Slams Calls for Bringing Home Expats as Farce

MP Ziad Aswad of the Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc on Sunday slammed calls for bringing home Lebanese expats amid the coronavirus crisis as a farce.

“More than four weeks into the anti-coronavirus measures, specifically abroad, and after everyone has coped with them and is taking precautions where they are inside Lebanon, the calls and threats for opening the borders cannot but have another reason that has nothing to do with the diaspora,” Aswad tweeted.

“This is a farce,” the firebrand and controversial lawmaker added.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah have in recent days led the calls for bringing home the expats, with Berri threatening to suspend his ministers’ participation in the government and Nasrallah urging a “safe, calculated and quick” repatriation.