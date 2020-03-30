ABL Says Committed to Facilitating Transfers to Expat Students

The Association of Banks in Lebanon on Monday announced that Lebanese banks are “committed to transferring the appropriate amounts of money to Lebanese students residing abroad, if these students or their families have bank accounts in Lebanon.”

In a statement, ABL said it will shoulder its “national, professional and humanitarian responsibilities” amid the current circumstances as Lebanon and the world battle the coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions.

“The Association also announces that should Lebanese authorities decide to return willing students to Lebanon due to the current situations, the banks will be fully ready to transfer the costs of travel tickets in US dollar to the Middle East Airlines company,” it added.

The government is expected to approve a plan Tuesday to repatriate Lebanese students and expats seeking to return home due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Many political leaders have in recent days urged the government to approve the plan as soon as possible, warning that expats and students abroad are facing health and financial woes.