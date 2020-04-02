Diab: Expat Flights to Stop if They Bring High Number of Infections

Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced Thursday that the government's expat repatriation plan will be halted should there be a high number of coronavirus infections among the returnees.

"The first batch of returnees will resemble a test," Diab told reporters after a Cabinet session, noting that the plan will continue should the virus cases rate remain limited to 1-2%.

The information minister meanwhile said that the coronavirus tests for the returnees will be conducted in Lebanon and will be repeated after a week from their arrival.

Media reports had earlier said that the tests will be carried out at Beirut's airport seeing as the other countries have refused to allow the entry of Lebanese medical teams.

Diab meanwhile warned that there are major breaches of the declared general mobilization measures, noting that "harsh decisions might be taken should this negligence continue," the information minister said.

The first phase of the evacuation plan is scheduled to begin on Sunday and end on April 12.

Lebanon has so far confirmed 494 coronavirus cases and the country's airport, educational institutions, non-essential businesses and public institutions have been closed since several weeks.