UNIFIL Troops Ramp Up Support to Communities in Fighting COVID-19

In line with UNIFIL's efforts to assist the host population in "our common fight against COVID-19 Coronavirus in south Lebanon," UNIFIL troop contributing countries have been taking initiatives aimed at providing communities with medical equipment and other supplies available at the U.N. missions's disposal, a UNIFIL statement said.

In the last few days, Italy-led UNIFIL Sector West Command carried out several projects within their area of responsibility, in response to requests from hospitals to be able to receive suspected COVID-19 cases.

In the framework of this ongoing UNIFIL support, and following a meeting between the hospital director and Sector West Commander Brigadier General Diego Fulco, a pre-fab container was donated to the Hospital of Bint Jbeil to be used as a triage area outside the medical facility to host potential COVID-19 patients.

"The partnership with the hospital was strengthened further on 30 March with the donation of three medical equipment, including one Truscope Classic (Portable Patient Monitor with digital technology) for the haematology department and one SE-1201 Standard ECG machine for the cardiology department. The third batch of the donation included Mindray Haematology BC 5150," UNIFIL added.

Currently, UNIFIL Sector West Headquarters is working on a request from Tibnin Hospital to procure a MiC qPCR machine which uses a magnetic induction technology to heat samples and fan forced air for cooling, to use to scan COVID-19 cases.

These donations are part of UNIFIL’s broader effort to assist the local population and communities in the common fight against the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

“We will continue to provide you with timely updates, guidelines and potential additional measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus,” said UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Stefano Del Col, speaking about the Mission’s broader efforts in support of the local communities. “During this challenging period, our priority is to unify efforts and resources in the common fight against COVID-19 Coronavirus,” he added.

“It is very important to note that this is not the time to panic; this is the time to be more vigilant and abide by all the precautionary measures put in place by the mission and strictly follow guidelines,” stressed the UNIFIL Commander.