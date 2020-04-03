Army Warns against Violating General Mobilization Order

The Lebanese army warned on Friday against breaching the government's so-called general mobilization order to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic which has infected 508 individuals so far.

The Army Command urged Lebanese citizens to abide by the curfew and refrain from standing in crowds, stressing the need to stay safe at home.

Army units were deployed in all Lebanese regions to help enforce the lockdown measures.

The number of coronavirus cases rose on Friday to 508 and one more death was reported.