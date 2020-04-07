Berri Tells Salameh People's Deposits 'Sacred'

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Tuesday reiterated that citizens’ deposits in Lebanese banks are “sacred,” this time during a meeting with Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh.

“People’s deposits in banks are among the sacred things that should not be disposed of under any circumstances,” Berri told Salameh.

“Legislations in general, and financial ones in particular, are aimed at protecting people and their rights in the first place in terms of anything that has to do with their living and the lifetime earnings,” the Speaker added.

Salameh for his part put Berri in the picture of “the measures that have been taken and will be taken by Banque du Liban in this regard,” the National News Agency said.

Separately, Berri held talks Tuesday with Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Zeina Akar. Talks tackled the general situations and the political and security developments, according to NNA.