6-Year-Old Girl Battered to Death in Tripoli

A young Syrian girl died in Lebanon after she was reportedly beaten by her father, security forces said Tuesday.

The girl aged around six was dead on arrival at a hospital in the northern city of Tripoli in the early hours of Tuesday, the Internal Security Forces (ISF) reported.

"Immediately after news circulated of the girl's death due to being severely beaten by her father... ISF detained him at the hospital," they said in a statement.

"During the interrogation... with the father and his wife... it appeared that they were used to beating the girl," it said.

The coroner found traces of beating on the girl's body, the ISF said in a statement.

In 2014, Lebanon's parliament passed a law to punish domestic violence, but rights advocates have demanded it be reformed to accelerate trials and increase sentences.