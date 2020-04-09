Diab Says 90% of Deposits 'Won't be Touched' as Appointments OK'd

Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Thursday reassured that “over 90% of bank deposits will not be touched in any financial measures that will be taken.”

As for when depositors can withdraw their money, Diab said Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh should be asked this question.

Diab was speaking during a Cabinet session at the Baabda Palace.

Separately, the Cabinet approved three administrative appointments following a vote.

“Jackeline Butros has been named as human resources chief at the Civil Service Council, Ahmed al-Hajjar has been named an engineering inspector general and Mikhail Fayyad has been appointed as administrative inspector general at the Central Inspection Bureau,” Information Minister Manal Abdul Samad said after the session.

“No mechanism was followed in the appointments and they occurred according to the decrees in force,” she added, noting that five ministers voiced objections over the absence of a mechanism.