Mobile version

Diab Says 90% of Deposits 'Won't be Touched' as Appointments OK'd

by Naharnet Newsdesk 09 April 2020, 18:43
W460

Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Thursday reassured that “over 90% of bank deposits will not be touched in any financial measures that will be taken.”

As for when depositors can withdraw their money, Diab said Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh should be asked this question.

Diab was speaking during a Cabinet session at the Baabda Palace.

Separately, the Cabinet approved three administrative appointments following a vote.

“Jackeline Butros has been named as human resources chief at the Civil Service Council, Ahmed al-Hajjar has been named an engineering inspector general and Mikhail Fayyad has been appointed as administrative inspector general at the Central Inspection Bureau,” Information Minister Manal Abdul Samad said after the session.

“No mechanism was followed in the appointments and they occurred according to the decrees in force,” she added, noting that five ministers voiced objections over the absence of a mechanism.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 2
Missing un520 10 April 2020, 00:26

..and as we all know, the 10% richest in Lebanon owns 90% of the deposits...

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 10 April 2020, 15:59

True that. Diab’s statement is not reassuring.

Reply Report