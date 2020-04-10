1 Coronavirus Case on Doha Plane, None on Accra's

A coronavirus case has been confirmed among the Lebanese expats who were evacuated from Doha yesterday, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

“The infected person will be transferred to hospital while strict quarantine measures will be taken as to those who tested negative,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“They will be followed up daily by the Ministry and anyone who shows any symptoms will be sent to hospital for re-testing,” it added.

As for the plane that arrived from Ghana's Accra, the results of tests conducted for all passengers came out negative, the Ministry noted.