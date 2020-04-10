MP Geagea Lauds Health Minister despite 'Political Differences'

MP Sethrida Geagea of the Lebanese Forces has saluted Health Minister Hamad Hasan, who is close to Hizbullah, over his visit to Bsharri and other northern regions.

“His political affiliation did not prevent him from playing his role in the best way possible and to work for all Lebanese equally,” Geagea said in an interview with al-Joumhouria newspaper.

“Despite our political differences, we cannot but be honest and praise the minister's efforts in the fight against coronavirus, because we don't have a complex as to applauding any positive behavior, even if it comes from a political rival,” she added.

Commenting on reports about a surge of coronavirus cases in Bsharri, a stronghold of her party, Geagea said the region has been “transparent and honest in revealing the numbers of coronavirus cases without any shame,” noting that “what's shameful is concealing the infection and not the infection itself.”

She also noted that following the minister's visit, it turned out that “there is no need to fully isolate Bsharri from its neighbors.”

“The near-complete home quarantine that the residents are voluntarily implementing is enough at the current time,” Geagea went on to say, reassuring that “the situation is under control” and denying claims that “Bsharri has become infested with coronavirus.”