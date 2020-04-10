Lebanon Records 27 New Virus Cases, Another Death

Lebanon on Friday confirmed 27 more COVID-19 coronavirus cases, raising the total to 609, the Health Ministry said.

It noted that 14 of them were among Lebanese expats evacuated from abroad.

One more fatality was also recorded, which takes the country's death toll to 20.

As for recoveries, 67 have occurred to date, the Ministry added in its daily statement.

Breaking down the 14 expat cases, LBCI television reported that 13 of the infected returnees arrived on the London plane as one came from Qatar.