Bsharri to be Isolated as of Saturday, 800 PCR Tests Expected

by Naharnet Newsdesk 10 April 2020, 18:19
The northern town of Bsharri will be isolated as of Saturday morning in order to contain a coronavirus outbreak there, its mayor said on Friday.

“Bsharri will be placed on lockdown as of 6:00 am tomorrow and exit and entry will be prohibited,” Bsharri municipal chief Freddy Kayrouz said.

“500 (coronavirus) tests will be carried out tomorrow and 300 others on Monday, and in light of the results we will take a decision on whether or not to keep the lockdown in place,” Kayrouz added.

Health Minister Hamad Hasan had visited the town and several northern regions on Thursday.

