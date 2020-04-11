Hariri Says Govt. Heading towards ‘Economic Suicide Plan’

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri criticized the government in a tweet saying it “failed” to formulate a rescue economic plan for the country’s dwindling economic, and instead is heading towards an “economic suicide plan.”

“Since the formation of this government, it has been promising the Lebanese and the world an economic rescue plan. Based on this, we decided to give it a grace period, before judging the promised plan. But it seems that it is heading towards an economic suicide plan, based on the confiscation of the money of the Lebanese deposited in the banks,” said Hariri in his tweet Friday.

He added: “The grace period that we gave doesn’t mean in any way to allow the government and those behind it to change the nature of our economic system that is safeguarded by the constitution, or put the hand on the people’s life earnings so that the state can exempt itself from any contribution to the effort required by everyone. We will soon take a strong stance if the issue is not remediated.”