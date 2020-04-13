80 Recoveries, 632 Coronavirus Cases in Lebanon

The Health Ministry said on Monday that the total tally of individuals infected with coronavirus rose to 632 cases.

It said two individuals have tested positive for the virus, while the number of deaths remains at 20.

Recoveries rose on Monday bringing the tally to 80 cured.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Hamad Hassan assured that financial obstacles will not prevent the ministry from providing the needed healthcare for Lebanese.

Hamad comments came during a visit on Monday to the Bahman Hospital, accompanied by Minister of Industry Imad Hoballah, and in the presence of MPs Amine Cherri, Ali Ammar and Fadi Alameh.