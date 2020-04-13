80 Recoveries, 632 Coronavirus Cases in Lebanon
The Health Ministry said on Monday that the total tally of individuals infected with coronavirus rose to 632 cases.
It said two individuals have tested positive for the virus, while the number of deaths remains at 20.
Recoveries rose on Monday bringing the tally to 80 cured.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Hamad Hassan assured that financial obstacles will not prevent the ministry from providing the needed healthcare for Lebanese.
Hamad comments came during a visit on Monday to the Bahman Hospital, accompanied by Minister of Industry Imad Hoballah, and in the presence of MPs Amine Cherri, Ali Ammar and Fadi Alameh.
God bless hezbollah aka the Lebanese government for protecting us from the American-Zionist-Saudi made virus.
Shia Shia Shia !!!
thats almost 13% who have recovered not bad. The death rate is about 3% which is low and that also is good news. Iran will continue to do what they want ansurallah as sadly the country has been handed over to them by clown and his circus.
If you believe the government, yes.... but many more were hit and a few more died but aren’t reported as such. The mortality rate is probably less than 1%....
I really hope the bill will be sent to China.
My thoughts are that COVID19 has been out for at least a year but typical with anything the Chinese do or say it auspicious for their program. So folks have had this virus and many have gone through it a while back not knowing that it was a strand of Corona. The question being posed by many physicians in the USA is the same if you were tested back in 2019 then the symptoms returned would be set for a form of flu. It was not till late january that symptom exact tests were developed for COVID 19. The Chinese will not pay for this or anything else but Karma is omnidirectional....
The numbers announced by the health ministry do not include cases within the shia community. Hezbollah has laid down a draconian net on cases in areas under its control. It has replaced the the lebanese state and its institutions 100%.