Lebanon Records 9 New Virus Cases, 1 Death

Lebanon on Tuesday confirmed nine more coronavirus cases as another death was recorded, the Health Ministry said.

The new cases raise the total to 641 as the fatality takes the death toll to 21.

The Ministry noted that two of the nine new cases were recorded among Lebanese expats who returned Monday from London aboard an evacuation plane.

All the passengers of the Paris, Jeddah and Gabon flights meanwhile tested negative, the Ministry added.

“The two positive cases will be sent to hospital while those who tested negative will observe 14 days of strict home quarantine,” the Ministry said.

“They will be followed up by the Ministry on daily basis and those who show any symptoms will be referred to hospital to repeat the lab tests,” it said.