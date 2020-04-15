17 New Virus Cases Recorded, Lebanon to Receive Chinese Aid

Lebanon on Wednesday confirmed 17 more novel coronavirus cases, which raises the country's total to 658, the Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the Ministry said 12 of the infections were recorded among residents and five among the expats who returned to Lebanon in recent days.

It added that 941 laboratory tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

A Chinese plane carrying medical aid will meanwhile arrived at midnight at the Rafik Hariri International Airport.

The National News Agency said the shipment is the second batch of grants donated by the Chinese government to the medical crews in Lebanon.

A handover ceremony will be held at 9:00 am in the presence of the ministers of health and transport and a representative of the foreign minister, NNA added.