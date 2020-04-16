Aoun Hits Back at 'Those whose History is Full of Violations'

President Michel Aoun on Thursday lashed out at what he called "arbitrary criticism" and "insults."

Commenting on the controversy over the Bisri dam durinh a cabinet session, Aoun said "the cost has so far reached $340 million and the appropriations have taken place and been paid for."

"But every now and then we hear objections against this vital project which will provide water to two million Lebanese from Sidon's coast all the way to Nahr el-Mot, that's why those who reject it will bear great responsibility," Aoun said.

He added: "Arbitrary criticisim is unacceptable and insults are rejected, especially when they come from those whose history is full of violations, wrongdoing and attacks on the state and its institutions and properties."