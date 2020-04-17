Fahmi: Lockdown Must Not Be Eased at Present

Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi said the precautions taken to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak must not be alleviated until the virus is totally controlled, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

“The general mobilization measures (imposed by the government) must not be abated until the virus is totally under control,” said Fahmi in remarks to the daily.

“There is no intention to allow self-employed businesses resume their work anytime soon, because the health status regarding coronavirus is still not reassuring,” said the Minister, amid reports the lockdown could be eased after April 26.

“Protecting the achievements made so far against the virus spread require high degree of responsibility by the state and citizens alike. Precautions must stay in place in order to avoid compromising what has been achieved so far,” added the Minister.

Lebanon’s coronavirus response is reportedly working according to officials. But a lockdown imposed until April 26 could be extended to reap the needed results stated PM Hassan Diab on Thursday.

In mid-March the government ordered residents to stay at home and all non-essential businesses to close to halt the spread of COVID-19, which has officially infected 663 people and killed 21 nationwide.