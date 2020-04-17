Mobile version

Hariri Returns to Beirut after Several Months Abroad

by Naharnet Newsdesk 17 April 2020, 17:54
W460

Al-Mustaqbal Movement leader ex-PM Saad Hariri returned Friday to Beirut after spending several months abroad.

The Mustaqbal Web news portal said he has arrived at his residence and headquarters in downtown Beirut – the Center House.

Media reports said he was in Paris and returned to Beirut aboard a private jet.

The Rafik Hariri International Airport has been closed to commercial flights since March 15 as part of the anti-coronavirus measures and a first stage of a plan to evacuate Lebanese expats from abroad ended on Monday.

MTV has reported that Hariri will hold a series of political meetings as of next week.

He will also appear on television soon to launch a series of stances related to the government's performance, its financial plan, his ties with the main political parties, the recent campaigns against the central bank governor and the calls for a general amnesty law, MTV said.

Hariri withdrew his nomination for a new term as PM on December 18 after which Hassan Diab was tasked with forming a new government.

He had resigned on October 29 in the face of unprecedented massive protests against the entire political class.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 4
Thumb s.o.s 17 April 2020, 18:15

https://youtu.be/Qgp_wwjaxGQ

Reply Report
Thumb liberty 17 April 2020, 18:32

Resign loser along with your useless 'future' block of MPs. You single handedly gave the country to hezbollah and its cronies.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 17 April 2020, 20:07

Masare ma fish..... mustaqbal..... ma fish

C’est finish.....

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 17 April 2020, 22:02

Every time a useless person arrives in Beirute would construe this as news?

Reply Report