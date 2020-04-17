Hariri Returns to Beirut after Several Months Abroad
Al-Mustaqbal Movement leader ex-PM Saad Hariri returned Friday to Beirut after spending several months abroad.
The Mustaqbal Web news portal said he has arrived at his residence and headquarters in downtown Beirut – the Center House.
Media reports said he was in Paris and returned to Beirut aboard a private jet.
The Rafik Hariri International Airport has been closed to commercial flights since March 15 as part of the anti-coronavirus measures and a first stage of a plan to evacuate Lebanese expats from abroad ended on Monday.
MTV has reported that Hariri will hold a series of political meetings as of next week.
He will also appear on television soon to launch a series of stances related to the government's performance, its financial plan, his ties with the main political parties, the recent campaigns against the central bank governor and the calls for a general amnesty law, MTV said.
Hariri withdrew his nomination for a new term as PM on December 18 after which Hassan Diab was tasked with forming a new government.
He had resigned on October 29 in the face of unprecedented massive protests against the entire political class.
Resign loser along with your useless 'future' block of MPs. You single handedly gave the country to hezbollah and its cronies.