Hariri Returns to Beirut after Several Months Abroad

Al-Mustaqbal Movement leader ex-PM Saad Hariri returned Friday to Beirut after spending several months abroad.

The Mustaqbal Web news portal said he has arrived at his residence and headquarters in downtown Beirut – the Center House.

Media reports said he was in Paris and returned to Beirut aboard a private jet.

The Rafik Hariri International Airport has been closed to commercial flights since March 15 as part of the anti-coronavirus measures and a first stage of a plan to evacuate Lebanese expats from abroad ended on Monday.

MTV has reported that Hariri will hold a series of political meetings as of next week.

He will also appear on television soon to launch a series of stances related to the government's performance, its financial plan, his ties with the main political parties, the recent campaigns against the central bank governor and the calls for a general amnesty law, MTV said.

Hariri withdrew his nomination for a new term as PM on December 18 after which Hassan Diab was tasked with forming a new government.

He had resigned on October 29 in the face of unprecedented massive protests against the entire political class.