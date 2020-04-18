Personal Dispute Leads to Stabbing in Sidon

Police are investigating a stabbing incident in the southern city of Sidon that began as a personal dispute and ended with several injured.

The National News Agency said the stabbing started after an argument (between an unidentified number of people) overnight in the town of Abra east of Sidon.

The argument turned into physical and sharp objects were pulled.

Several individuals were injured and taken to Qasab Hospital in Hlaleyeh, said NNA.

Security Forces opened an investigation into the incident, it added.