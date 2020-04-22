Hizbullah MP Resigns from Supreme Council to Try Ministers and Presidents

Hizbullah MP Ali Ammar on Wednesday resigned from the Supreme Council to Try Ministers and Presidents.

Ammar submitted his membership resignation notifying the Council of his decision.

According to LBCI TV station, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri voiced hopes that Ammar reconsiders his decision.

The reason for Ammar's abrupt resignation was not disclosed.

The Supreme Council to try Presidents and Ministers, consists of seven deputies elected by the Chamber of Deputies and of eight of the highest Lebanese judges, according to their rank in the judicial hierarchy, or, in case of equal ranks, in the order of seniority.

They meet under the presidency of the judge of the highest rank. The Decisions of condemnation by the Supreme Council shall be rendered by a majority of ten votes.