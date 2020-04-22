Nasrallah Describes Lebanon's Coronavirus Situation as 'Good'

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday said “Lebanon's situation in the anti-coronavirus fight is good due to the efforts of the government, the Health Ministry and people's respect for the measures.”

“Confronting coronavirus is a religious duty and abiding by the measures is a religious duty,” said Nasrallah in a televised speech on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Commitment to the measures must continue and through patience we can triumph over coronavirus,” he added.

The daily rate of Lebanon's coronavirus cases has declined in recent days.

Five cases were confirmed on Wednesday, taking the total to 682.