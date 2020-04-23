Lebanon Records Six New Coronavirus Cases

Lebanon on Thursday confirmed six more COVID-19 coronavirus cases, which raises the country's tally to 688, the Health Ministry said.

Five of the cases were recorded among residents and one among the Lebanese expats who were repatriated in recent days, the Ministry added in a statement.

It said four of the five local infections have been traced to identified cases.

No deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours as the death toll stands at 22 and the number of recoveries at 140.

The Ministry added that 1,357 laboratory tests were carried out over the past 24 hours and that 69 infection clusters have been identified to date, including 13 that have been active over the past two weeks.

It said an infection cluster involves the presence of two or more related cases.

Lebanon has been observing a lockdown since March 15 in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.