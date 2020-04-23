Berri Urges Govt. to Stop Lira Fall instead of 'Standing Idly By'

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday called on the government to “practice its legal and procedural authorities to halt the dramatic collapse of the Lebanese lira exchange rate.”

“This would be a real social safety umbrella for the Lebanese,” he said.

“The government should not remain standing idly by in the face of the ongoing financial chaos while claiming that it is keen on people's food security,” Berri added.

The Speaker's stance comes after the dollar exchange rate crossed the LBP 3,700 mark at a number of money exchange shops on Thursday.

Tensions have surged since Wednesday between Berri, Prime Minister Hassan Diab and several ministers after quorum was lost during parliament's debate of a draft law that grants the government LBP 1,200 billion for its coronavirus economic aid plan.

Berri dismissed a request by Diab to hold an evening session to pass the draft law, telling him: "Neither you nor anyone else can set the session's time or impose on parliament what it can or should do."

Separately, Berri called for a joint session for several parliamentary committees on Wednesday to discuss the general amnesty draft laws.