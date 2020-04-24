Diab Hails Army’s Role

Prime Minister Hassan Diab praised the Lebanese Army’s role in maintaining the country’s stability and "deterring any attempt to tamper with security."

Diab’s remarks came during a meeting he held with Defense Minister Zeina Akar at the Defense Ministry in al-Yarzeh. The meeting was held in the presence of Army Chief Joseph Aoun.

“The Lebanese Army is the guardian of national unity and the safety valve that maintains stability,” said Diab.

"I am committed to protecting the army because I believe in its role. We count on it to prevent those who tamper with the homeland’s security from achieving their goals," added the PM.