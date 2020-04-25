Mobile version

Mashnouq: I Hope Diab Isn’t Part of the Plot against Sunnis

by Naharnet Newsdesk 25 April 2020, 14:21
W460

MP Nouhad al-Mashnouq on Saturday criticized PM Hassan Diab’s latest statement, pointing to “conspiracies” against the “Sunni community and Sunni politicians.”

“There is a conspiracy against Sunni politics and the Sunni community and we hope that Diab is not part of it,” said Mashnouq in remarks he made from Dar el-Fatwa.

Mashnouq said Diab’s latest criticism and accusation fired at the Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh were “unacceptable,” and that the support he enjoys from the ruling authority of President Micehl Aoun is “evident.”

“It is unacceptable that a general employee gets condemned by the head of the governmnet. The (presidential) term clearly and evidently supports Diab,” said Mashnouq.

The MP added hitting out at the PM saying “It is normal that he hits a wall because he is like someone driving a car while looking behind him.”

Mashnouq concluded pinning high hopes on Speaker Nabih Berri to alleviate the tension.

“There is only one wise man in Lebanon capable of calming this down, he is Speaker Berri.”

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 6
Thumb s.o.s 25 April 2020, 14:43

another incompetent who suddenly got rich.

Reply Report
Thumb Puppet 25 April 2020, 14:49

MP Nouhad al-Mashnouq on Saturday has earned my utmost respect and captured my wildest imagination for saying “There is only one wise man in Lebanon capable of calming this down, he is Speaker Berri.”

Reply Report
Thumb galaxy 25 April 2020, 14:53

*no plot against

Reply Report
Thumb galaxy 25 April 2020, 14:53

and when you and your mustaqbal were in government there was no plant against sunnis? what a pos!

Reply Report
Thumb canadianleb 25 April 2020, 14:56

Here we go with the sectarian bull crap!!!

Reply Report
Missing un520 25 April 2020, 15:32

This is like a "Have you stopped beating your wife?"

Reply Report