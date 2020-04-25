Mashnouq: I Hope Diab Isn’t Part of the Plot against Sunnis

MP Nouhad al-Mashnouq on Saturday criticized PM Hassan Diab’s latest statement, pointing to “conspiracies” against the “Sunni community and Sunni politicians.”

“There is a conspiracy against Sunni politics and the Sunni community and we hope that Diab is not part of it,” said Mashnouq in remarks he made from Dar el-Fatwa.

Mashnouq said Diab’s latest criticism and accusation fired at the Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh were “unacceptable,” and that the support he enjoys from the ruling authority of President Micehl Aoun is “evident.”

“It is unacceptable that a general employee gets condemned by the head of the governmnet. The (presidential) term clearly and evidently supports Diab,” said Mashnouq.

The MP added hitting out at the PM saying “It is normal that he hits a wall because he is like someone driving a car while looking behind him.”

Mashnouq concluded pinning high hopes on Speaker Nabih Berri to alleviate the tension.

“There is only one wise man in Lebanon capable of calming this down, he is Speaker Berri.”