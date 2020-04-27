Israeli Jet Planes Stage Mock Raids over Sidon

Israeli warplanes staged at dawn on Monday heavy” mock raids over the southern city of Sidon, said the State-run National News Agency.

Israeli troops also resumed installations of surveillance cameras on the Palestinian-Lebanese border near Fatima Gate in Kfar Kila on Sunday, said NNA.

Israel has intensified its overflights in Lebanon's airspace in recent days.

Last week, Israel accused Hizbullah of "provocative" activity along the Lebanese-Israeli frontier and said it would complain to the U.N. Security Council.

Israel and Hizbullah fought a month-long war in 2006 that ended in a stalemate. Under a U.N.-brokered truce, Hizbullah is barred from conducting military activity along the frontier.

Recently, Hizbullah and the Lebanese government have accused Israel of violating Lebanese airspace.