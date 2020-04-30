Jumblat Warns against Attacks on Army

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Thursday warned against attacks on the army, following violent confrontations between protesters and the military in recent days.

“At this critical moment in the country's history, at the peak of the economic and social crisis and despite the government's disarray, the army remains the first and the last refuge for stability,” Jumblat tweeted.

“Any attacks on it are prohibited and condemned, whichever side they may come from,” he added.