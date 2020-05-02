One New Death, Four New Coronavirus Cases in Lebanon

A 92-year-old man died on Saturday from the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, as four new coronavirus cases were recorded.

The Health Ministry said the new cases raise the number of people who retracted the virus to 733, and the number of deaths to 25.

Two of the new cases were recorded among Lebanese expats who had been flown back to Lebanon recently.

Saturday’s fatality from the virus was an elderly man who was being hospitalized in Jbeil.

Lebanon has been on lockdown since mid-March to rein in the COVID-19 respiratory illness, which has infected 729 and killed 24 people in the Mediterranean country, according to official figures.