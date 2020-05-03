Fahmi Issues Memo Allowing More Businesses to Reopen

Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi on Sunday issued a memo allowing more sectors to reopen as of Monday -- the first day of the second phase of the government's plan to reopen the country following the coronavirus lockdown.

According to the memo, restaurants will be allowed to serve customers at their premises from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm. They will however be obliged to operate with only 30% of their seating capacity and will be prohibited from serving shisha.

Men's barbershops will meanwhile operate on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, while women's salons will operate on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Both will be allowed to open from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm and to receive customers according to prior reservations.

New and used car showrooms will be allowed to operate throughout the week.

The memo noted that “cafes, sport clubs and indoor and outdoor sport courts will remain closed” and that access to the seaside corniche will be allowed from 5:00 am till 7:00 pm.

“Citizens and those who practice the aforementioned professions must wear masks that cover their mouths and noses when they leave their houses and they must abide by health and public safety instructions, avoid crowding and maintain safe distances between individuals,” the memo added.

The first phase of the reopening plan had started on April 27 and ends on May 3. The second phase will begin on Monday, May 4, the third on May 11, the fourth on May 25 and the fifth on June 8.

Lebanon has so far recorded 737 COVID-19 coronavirus cases among them 25 deaths.

The country has been on lockdown with its air, land and sea ports of entry closed since March 15. Many institutions had been closed prior to that date.