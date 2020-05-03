Mustaqbal Boycotts Aoun Talks, Warns against 'Presidential System'
Al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc on Sunday announced its boycott of Wednesday's Baabda meeting between President Michel Aoun and the heads of parliamentary bloc, warning of what it called attempts to establish a "presidential system."
"The natural place for briefing the parliamentary blocs on the (government's financial reform) program is parliament," the bloc said in a statement.
It also warned of "political and legal practices and edicts that exceed the constitution to establish the principle of a presidential system at the expense of the parliamentary democratic system."
The bloc added that it is preparing its political, technical and economic remarks over the sought reform in order to enable the Lebanese to "face the harsh social and financial situations" and rein in "the state's deterioration course."
Aoun on Thursday invited the heads of parliamentary blocs to a “national meeting” in Baabda on Wednesday to discuss “the government's reform program,” the Presidency said.
Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced that Lebanon will request aid from the International Monetary Fund to help the nation find a away out of a dire financial crisis based on the government's five-year rescue plan.
Diab described the plan, which was adopted unanimously by the Cabinet earlier in the day, as a comprehensive "roadmap" for dealing with the spiraling financial crisis and the collapse of the national currency.
Before reading this article, I will state my below;
1. I'm LF supporter
2. I dislike FPM, especially Aoun and his son in law
3. I cannot support any Sunni attacking any Christian office. Especially the Presidential seat.
4. Mustaqbal should judge their own corrupt, shut up and put their arrogant heads down, they're worse than the FPM and weaker and more desperate to cover their own corruption and extreme theft
5. I will defend the Presidential seat for that to remain off limits to our Muslim brethren
To all fellow Christians, defend the Presidential seat against these salivating hypocrites, hyenas and agenda driven scums
So you know that the president is a corrupt traitor and you still support him because he is christian. You make a lot of sense. By the way wasn't it Harriri that nominated him for president and not Samir? You need to get yourself into the 20th century and move away from sectarian as you know there are a lot more qualified people in Lebanon who are christian and Muslim that will do a better job than your Christian Leader that is in place. How about you defend Lebanon and not thepresidential seat... By the way I am a Lebanese Christian as that seems to matter to you
We don’t give a damn about what sect you are and we demand the end of sectarianism in every single institution be it political or not.
ثورة ثورة ثورة
I say it's the 21 century and time to move away from sectarian politics and become a true civil nation. The president, PM or speaker and all other government appointments should be on the basis of merits and not religious affiliation. If this can't be done, we are doomed and the vicious cycle will stay with us for generations to come. Think big!
The dictator is calling for parliamentary blocks consultations after the fact. The economic 'rescue' plan has already been approved by the cabinet and this is nothing more than another attempt by the dictator to show his powers.
Parliament is the right place to discuss the plan and not the aoun palace.
I have to agree with Mustaqbal on this one. It is not Aoun's job or responsibility to call parliamentary blocks to Baabda to discuss what has already been approved by the government. Perhaps, he should have done it prior to the plan having been approved by the cabinet. The right place to discuss, debate, and seek input is Parliament and not his private residence.