Mustaqbal Boycotts Aoun Talks, Warns against 'Presidential System'

Al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc on Sunday announced its boycott of Wednesday's Baabda meeting between President Michel Aoun and the heads of parliamentary bloc, warning of what it called attempts to establish a "presidential system."

"The natural place for briefing the parliamentary blocs on the (government's financial reform) program is parliament," the bloc said in a statement.

It also warned of "political and legal practices and edicts that exceed the constitution to establish the principle of a presidential system at the expense of the parliamentary democratic system."

The bloc added that it is preparing its political, technical and economic remarks over the sought reform in order to enable the Lebanese to "face the harsh social and financial situations" and rein in "the state's deterioration course."

Aoun on Thursday invited the heads of parliamentary blocs to a “national meeting” in Baabda on Wednesday to discuss “the government's reform program,” the Presidency said.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced that Lebanon will request aid from the International Monetary Fund to help the nation find a away out of a dire financial crisis based on the government's five-year rescue plan.

Diab described the plan, which was adopted unanimously by the Cabinet earlier in the day, as a comprehensive "roadmap" for dealing with the spiraling financial crisis and the collapse of the national currency.