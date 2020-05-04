Three Evacuees Test Positive for Coronavirus

The Health Minister said three people evacuated recently to Lebanon have tested positive for the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

It said the new cases raise the tally of people retracting the virus to 740 since February 21.

The death toll remains stable at 25 while 200 people have so far recovered, the Ministry said.

The country has been on lockdown with its air, land and sea ports of entry closed since March 15 as part of a so-called state of general mobilization aimed at confronting the pandemic. Many institutions such as schools and restaurants had been closed prior to that date.