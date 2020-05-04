Nasrallah Says Hizbullah Neither Seeking to Destroy Banks Nor Hoarding Dollars
Hizbullah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Monday said his party is not seeking to “destroy” Lebanon's banking sector while denying accusations that Hizbullah is playing a role in the dollar shortage crisis.
“We don't want to destroy, control, topple or take revenge on the banking sector and there are attempts to distort Hizbullah's stance on banks,” Nasrallah said in a televised address.
“Defending people aggrieved by the banking sector is not an attack on the banking sector,” he noted.
"Don't be Americans more than Americans themselves,” Nasrallah added, addressing banks.
Lamenting that Lebanon's banks have not made “any step to help the country during this period,” Nasrallah also stressed that his party “does not want to control the central bank's governorship.”
Turning to the controversy over the dollar exchange rate, Hizbullah's leader said his party “has nothing to do with the money exchange sector.”
“We are clients of the money exchange shops. There might be money changers who are supporters of Hizbullah and we call on all money changers to abide by the law and the state's restrictions,” he added.
“We call on the owners of money exchange shops to be keen and not be part of any dollar rate hiking schemes,” Nasrallah urged, stressing that his group “is not providing cover to any money exchange shop.”
Denying recent rumors and media reports, he added: “We are not collecting dollars or sending them to Syria or Iran. We are bringing dollars into the country and we are not sending them abroad.”
Describing the government's approval of its long-awaited economic plan amid the coronavirus crisis as a “positive” move, Nasrallah said the plan needs “national immunization.”
“This is how we understood President Michel Aoun's call for a meeting in Baabda,” he said, referring to the upcoming talks in Baabda between Aoun and parliamentary leaders.
“We call for approaching the plan in a positive manner,” he urged the political forces.
As for the government's request for assistance from the International Monetary Fund, Nasrallah noted that, in principle, Hizbullah is not against Lebanon requesting assistance from any side in the world, “except for Lebanon's enemies who are known.”
“We're not against requesting assistance from the IMF but surrendering to it is rejected and the government must hold talks to know the conditions,” he said.
Addressing critics of Hassan Diab's cabinet, Nasrallah called for giving it a chance and additional time.
“One cannot ask it for miracles in 100 days in light of the difficulties and circumstances,” he said.
“We do not incite any party against another and talk of 'changing the face of Lebanon' is baseless,” he added.
“We do not want problems or tensions in the country and we want to rescue it. We call for calm in the bilateral relations between political forces,” Nasrallah went on to say, adding that “the country needs calm and cooperation.”
-
04 May 2020, 18:03
Nasrallah: We cannot rely on the foreign forces economically in light of the global economic crisis.
-
04 May 2020, 18:02
Nasrallah: The country needs calm and cooperation.
-
04 May 2020, 18:02
Nasrallah: We are ready to help in mending ties between political parties if we have the ability to do so.
-
04 May 2020, 18:01
Nasrallah: We do not want problems or tensions in the country and we want to rescue it. We call for calm in the bilateral relations between political forces.
-
04 May 2020, 18:00
Nasrallah: We do not incite any party against another and talk of "changing the face of Lebanon" is baseless.
-
04 May 2020, 17:53
Nasrallah: Some parties inside and outside the country want to drive a wedge between AMAL and Hizbullah and I tell them that this will not happen.
-
04 May 2020, 17:52
Nasrallah: Our relation with the AMAL Movement is excellent.
-
04 May 2020, 17:49
Nasrallah: The government must be given time and one cannot ask it for miracles in light of the difficulties and circumstances.
-
04 May 2020, 17:48
Nasrallah: MP Hassan Fadlallah will hold a press conference in the coming days to talk about the corruption file.
-
04 May 2020, 17:45
Nasrallah: Hizbullah is ready to provide thousands of volunteers to the Economy Ministry to monitor the prices of commodities.
-
04 May 2020, 17:43
Nasrallah: The government must confront monopolization and raid warehouses.
-
04 May 2020, 17:42
Nasrallah: The burden is bigger than the Economy Ministry as to the hike in prices. The entire government must intervene and devise an emergency plan.
-
04 May 2020, 17:39
Nasrallah: We are not collecting dollars or sending them to Syria or Iran. We are bringing dollars into the country and we are not sending them abroad.
-
04 May 2020, 17:37
Nasrallah: We are not providing cover to any money exchange shop.
-
04 May 2020, 17:37
Nasrallah: We call on the owners of money exchange shops to be keen and not be part of any dollar rate hiking schemes.
-
04 May 2020, 17:36
Nasrallah: There might be money changers who are supporters of Hizbullah and we call on all money changers to abide by the law and the state's restrictions.
-
04 May 2020, 17:35
Nasrallah: We are clients of the money exchange shops.
-
04 May 2020, 17:35
Nasrallah: Hizbullah has nothing to do with the money exchange sector.
-
04 May 2020, 17:33
Nasrallah: Hizbullah does not want to control the central bank's governorship.
-
04 May 2020, 17:31
Nasrallah: The banking sector has not made any step to help the country during this period.
-
04 May 2020, 17:30
Nasrallah to banks: "Don't be Americans more than Americans themselves" and you have to help the Lebanese state.
-
04 May 2020, 17:28
Nasrallah: Defending people aggrieved by the banking sector is not an attack on the banking sector.
-
04 May 2020, 17:25
Nasrallah: We don't want to destroy, control, topple or take revenge on the banking sector and there are attempts to distort Hizbullah's stance on banks.
-
04 May 2020, 17:22
Nasrallah: We're not against requesting assistance from the IMF but surrendering to it is rejected and the government must hold talks to know the conditions.
-
04 May 2020, 17:21
Nasrallah: As for requesting assistance from the International Monetary Fund, we are not against Lebanon requesting assistance from any side in the world, except for Lebanon's enemies, who are known.
-
04 May 2020, 17:17
Nasrallah: We call for approaching the (government's economic) plan in a positive manner.
-
04 May 2020, 17:17
Nasrallah on government's economic plan: Major discussions took place prior to the approval of the plan.
-
04 May 2020, 17:14
Nasrallah: This is how we understood President Michel Aoun's call for a meeting in Baabda.
-
04 May 2020, 17:13
Nasrallah: The government's plan needs national immunization.
-
04 May 2020, 17:13
Nasrallah: Regardless of our evaluation, the approval of the economic plan amid the coronavirus crisis is a positive move.
-
04 May 2020, 17:09
Nasrallah: The Lebanese government must protect its citizens in Germany and other countries and it must take measures and have a stance.
-
04 May 2020, 17:08
Nasrallah on targeted individuals in Germany: These are Hizbullah supporters who are not organizationally linked to Hizbullah.
-
04 May 2020, 17:07
Nasrallah: We have stopped establishing networks in foreign countries.
-
04 May 2020, 17:06
Nasrallah on German measures: All these brutal practices are unjustified.
-
04 May 2020, 17:05
Nasrallah: The German raids on some mosques and associations are condemned.
-
04 May 2020, 17:04
Nasrallah on German terror blacklisting resolution: This is part of the U.S.-Israeli war on resistance movements in the region.
-
04 May 2020, 17:03
Nasrallah: It is expected that other European nations might issue similar resolutions.
-
04 May 2020, 17:02
Nasrallah: The German resolution was expected.
-
04 May 2020, 17:02
Nasrallah: Today I will tackle the German resolution, the financial and economic situations and the general political situation in the country.
This guy come on TV more and more, he is effectively the ruler of the Banana Republic of Lebanon. He appears on tv and gives nationalized speeches more the the "so called president" or "so called PM".
He is the defacto President of the banana republic Rabiosa and he has shown it. What is also evident is that although he has made his dreams come true, through Clown and others he has bought the Iranian Cresent has not proven to be what he has aspired it to be. Clearly he is on the defensive in trying to distance himself from the central bank calling it American and to let the Lebanese know that the solution to Lebanons economic woes come from withen. This is all cominmg from a hypocrite who is dependant on Iran, extorsion, drugs and general mayhem to get his funding. We cannot wait for his other uselss solutions such as the "German issue". Now the traditional supprters of the german football team and the raising of the German flag will be a traitorous act bil da7yieh. A lot of Za3ran in the will have to remove the Flagge Deutschlands of their plateless BMW's
He and his allah party are becoming less and less relevant to the world except for the greatest corrupt president in the whole universe the one and only Gebran bassil... oops sorry I meant sleepy jiddou michel aoun
The day this evil iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.
Another politician who says what he does not want, but doesn't offer any solutions. It is going to be only IMF now.
"talk of "changing the face of Lebanon" is baseless." really!?
That's the number one reason Khomeini and his the Islamic Revolutionary Guards created your Iranian mercenary corp AKA The Islamic Jihad Organization AKA The Islamic revolution in Lebanon AKA The Islamic resistance in Lebanon AKA Hezbollah AKA a terrorist organization according to the senile man pretending to be president of Lebanon. In fact you and Mohammad Raad your parliament block's head won't shut up about how you want to change the face of Lebanon.
Hassin spent the whole speech lying by trying to deny actual irrefutable facts I was half expecting him to claim that the earth is flat and that the 1969 manned moon landing was filmed in Hollywood.
Duuudes... Crap!.. I waited.. and I waited.. and I waited.. and not one Gdam tip.. about how to self quarantine properly.. D.I.S.A.P.O.I.N.T.I.N.G!.. That's soooo unfair dude.. share your experience with us!.. One thing though.. I did't see a llama.. but I think I saw a goat.. during his Zoom broadcasts... It had a turban or a bandanna of some kind on .. for some reason..