Govt. Extends 'Mobilization' to May 24, State to Assume Management of Mobile Carriers

The government on Tuesday extended the so-called state of general mobilization over coronavirus to May 24, Information Minister Manal Abdul Samad said.

“The economic activities that have been allowed to resume can still carry on within the imposed restrictions,” Abdul Samad added after a cabinet session in Baabda.

“Prime Minister Hassan Diab stressed that the coronavirus pandemic has not ended until today and that there are fears of an outbreak,” she said.

“Should the pandemic spread anew, the rate of infections will be higher and the government will maintain the state of mobilization,” Abdul Samad quoted Diab as saying.

Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi meanwhile announced that the decision to ration the movement of vehicles according to the last digit of their plate numbers (odd/even will still apply during the general mobilization period.

Separately, Cabinet agreed to task the Telecom Ministry with the management of the two mobile carriers and to end cooperation with the Zain and Orascom firms.

Economy Minister Raoul Nehme meanwhile announced that Cabinet will hold a session Thursday to discuss the rise in prices, the economic and social crisis and means to alleviate the burdens of firms and institutions.