Nine Coronavirus Cases, More Expats to Arrive

The Health Ministry announced nine new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, seven of them in Lebanese repatriated from Sierra Leone, as the country prepares to receive five more flights repatriating expats from Oman, Abu Dhabi, Frankfurt, Paris, Monrovia.

The Middle East Airlines has been operating flights repatriating nationals from abroad over the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, as part of a government plan.

Five flights are expected to arrive at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport coming from Oman, Abu Dhabi, Frankfurt, Paris and Monrovia.