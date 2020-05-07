Second Batch of Lebanese Expats Return from Syria

A second batch of Lebanese expats returned to Lebanon from Syria through al-Masnaa border crossing on Thursday, amid reports that non-Lebanese are among the returnees.

On Tuesday, 96 Lebanese expats in Syria returned to Lebanon via said border crossing amid an outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

LBCI reporter from al-Masnaa said Thursday’s “returnees do not only include Lebanese nationals but Saudis and Americans as well.”

Buses carrying evacuees arrived in Lebanon under tight security measures, added LBCI.

But later during the day, and according to the station, the Syrian authorities refused to allow Saudi nationals out of Syria arguing that the SA foreign ministry did not coordinate the step with Syria.

A team from the Lebanese Health Ministry examines returnees and any person with coronavirus symptoms will be referred to the hospital.