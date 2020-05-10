Lebanon Records Significant Surge in Coronavirus Cases

Lebanon on Sunday recorded its biggest spike in weeks in the numbers of daily coronavirus cases, according to official figures.

The Health Ministry said 23 residents and 13 evacuated Lebanese expats tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the country's tally to 845.

The Ministry added that the 23 infected residents had come in contact with identified carriers of the virus. It said the 13 infected expats had arrived from Russia, Belarus and Cameroon.

It also said that 707 tests were carried out for residents and 485 for repatriated expats over the past 24 hours. The tests were conducted at 20 laboratories.

Health Minister Hamad Hasan had warned Saturday that he will seek a 48-hour lockdown of the country should the cases continue to surge.

On Sunday, Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi revised the night curfew to start at 7 instead of 9pm and warned that all non-essential private and public institutions will be ordered to shut down should the violation of safety measures continue.