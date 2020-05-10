Fahmi Increases Curfew Hours, Warns of Renewed Lockdown

Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi on Sunday revised the night curfew hours to begin at 7pm instead of 9pm and warned that all non-essential private and public institutions will be re-closed should some citizens continue to breach the coronavirus precautionary measures.

The minister's warning comes amid Lebanon's biggest spike in weeks in the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases with 36 recorded on Sunday and 13 on Saturday.

“To secure continued control over the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and prevent deterioration as has happened in a number of advanced countries, and at the directions of the prime minister, it has been decided to prohibit access to streets and roads from 7pm until 5am every day,” Fahmi said in a statement.

“Should some citizens continue not to abide by the instructions related to the prevention and public safety measures, the avoidance of gatherings, the use of masks to cover mouths and noses and respect for safe distances between individuals, all public and private institutions, companies and shops will be closed,” the minister warned.

He said such a lockdown would only exclude the health sector and the armed forces.

“Citizens will be completely barred from accessing streets under penalty of the implementation of the applicable laws, especially those related to infectious diseases,” Fahmi cautioned.

Lebanon has so far confirmed 845 coronavirus cases including 26 deaths and 234 recoveries.

The government had recently announced a five-phase plan to reopen the country following a broad lockdown.

The second phase which began on May 4 involves the reopening of factories, restaurants (30% capacity, no shisha), children parks, outdoors sports courts, barber and hairdressing shops and car repair shops.

The third phase, which begins Monday, will see the reopening of nurseries (below 3 years), institutions for people with special needs, Casino du Liban (70% capacity for gambling, 30% for restaurants) and car agencies.

Places of worship have also been allowed to reopen with 30% capacity.